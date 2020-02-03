The Duke of York made the shocking comment in a message to a friend shortly after he was first linked to the sex scandal involving Ms Roberts and his paedophile friend Jeffrey Epstein.

According to Daily Mail, Andrew made a comment about Ms Roberts' health to his friend Jonathan Rowland in 2011.

The "very sick girl" slur came after Mr Rowland had contacted Andrew, saying: "Hope the press isn't getting you down to [sic] much."

The Duke replied: "Not at all!… She is a very sick girl apparently. The innuendo is the problem. But there is nothing that one can do for that! Shrug and move on."

His casual comment appears to show little sympathy for Ms Roberts, who now lives in Cairns, who had bravely waived her anonymity to tell the disturbing story of the years she spent as Epstein's sex slave.