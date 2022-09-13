Rory was arrested by Scottish police Getty/Instagram

“A 22-year-old man was arrested in connection with a breach of the peace on the Royal Mile at around 2.50pm on Monday, September 12,” a statement from Police Scotland said.

Earlier this year Andrew settled with alleged victim Virginia Giuffre after she claimed she was forced to have sex with him on three occations when she was only 17.

He was stripped of royal duties, military affiliations and patronages in 2019 after a disastrous interview with BBC Newsnight. The interview went so poorly, it’s now being made into a film called The Scoop.

Andrew has been denied the right to wear military uniform during the Edinburgh procession in contrast to his siblings King Charles, Princess Anne and Prince Edward.

Despite the Royal family’s attempts to keep Andrew out of the spotlight he’s been forced back into the public lately following The Queen’s passing and the announcement he’ll be taking care of her corgis.

Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, will adopt The Queen’s two remaining corgis Muick and Sandy.

"The corgis will return to live at Royal Lodge [on the Windsor Estate] with the Duke and Duchess," a source close to Prince Andrew told the BBC.

Andrew gave Muick to The Queen during lockdown last year, while Sandy was a gift to The Queen from Andrew and Sarah’s daughters Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice.

