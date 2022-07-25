Prince Andrew has defended his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.] Getty

A handful of trusted confidantes who worked on the program agree.

“Our jaws dropped to the floor when we saw it,” says one source who has seen the offending photo.

“It would cause Andrew much embarrassment – and imagine how high the bar has to be to cause him embarrassment after everything that has happened.”

During the intense interview, which has been labelled a “train wreck” for the disgraced duke, Andrew defended his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and protested his innocence after sex abuse claims made by Virginia Giuffre.

Andrew has withdrawn from most public events. Getty

Andrew went on to pay Virginia a reported $21 million after she filed a suit against him in a US civil case.

But public outcry following the broadcast of Newsnight cost him much more, with Andrew being stripped of his royal patronages and military honours.

Crisis meetings were also held, with sources revealing that Prince Charles and Prince William are leading the charge to have Andrew retire from public life.

Now Harrison claims what went to air was really just the tip of the iceberg.

The royal family are allegedly fed up with Andrew. Getty

“There is a lot more from that day that is not yet in the public domain,” he says.

The image has not been released after Andrew insisted it should never see the light of day, it is believed. However, after it was announced that a film, titled Scoop, was going into production about what went on behind the scenes of that fateful day, the source believes the image – or at least a dramatised version of it – will finally be seen.

“Of course, the movie about the interview is happening, so that is a possibility,” says a source.

WATCH BELOW: The Royal Family on the balcony at The Queen's Birthday Parade