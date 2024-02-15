Ben Feldman stars as the leading role in Population: 11. Stan

Along the way, an outsider named Cassie comes to Andy’s aid, and things quickly turn dangerous as the pair learn the secrets of the tiny town.

“My dad’s been missing my whole life. The only difference is now I need him for once,” Andy says in the trailer.

When a local claims that he doesn’t know any Hugos, Andy replies: “Really, in a town of 12 people?”

“This is where people come to run away,” the local retorts.

Cassie is portrayed by Perry Mooney. Stan

The trailer also shows Andy finding a tape of Hugo. In the recording, the missing man says: “If you’re watching this, it means something has happened to me.”

Thus begins a quest to uncover the truth.

Where to watch Population 11

Filmed on home soil in Western Australia's Kimberley region, all 12 episodes of Population: 11 will premiere March 14 on Stan.

Who is the cast of Population 11?

The show’s protagonist (Andy Pruden) is portrayed by Emmy-nominated actor Ben Feldman, known for his roles in Superstore, Mad Men, and Silicon Valley.

You can watch the series on Stan. Stan

Feldman stars alongside Perry Mooney (Cassie), The Castle’s Stephen Curry, Shadowhunters’ Chai Hansen, and The Sapphires’ Tony Briggs.

Is Population 11 based on a true story?

It seems so. There has been speculation that Population: 11 is inspired by the Netflix documentary Last Stop Larrimah, which details the real-life disappearance of Paddy Moriarty.

In 2017, the 70-year-old and his dog went missing from the small town of Larrimah in the Northern Territory.

With a population of only 10, all of the town’s residents became suspects in the disappearance. To this day, Paddy’s whereabouts remains a mystery.