Meet your three judges! Channel Seven

Who are the judges on Blow Up?

Chris Adamo is the resident “balloon expert” (much like the Brickman on LegoMasters) and is joined by acclaimed actor Stephen Curry and comedian Becky Lucas.

Chris is a leading balloon event stylist and the founder of both The Balloon Crew AND Balloons Online. He is also a Certified Balloon Artist (who knew there was such a thing!) and has travelled all across the world to share his balloon artistry expertise.

These balloon artists are sure to shine! Channel Seven

When does Blow Up air?

Blow Up airs on Channel Seven at 7:30pm on Monday and Tuesdays.

It is also available to stream on 7Plus.

Is there a prize for the winner of Blow Up?

Yes! The top balloon artist will take home a cool $100,000 prize for their balloon art efforts as well as the title of inaugural Blow Up Australia Champion.

Brendan, Chloe and Donna (L-R)

Who are the contestants competing?

Brendan Ord, 49, VIC

Highly respected for his skilled balloon work and known as a mentor to many in the Australian industry, Brendan has taught and worked with some of the country's most successful balloon artists.

Chloe Lim, 40, ACT

Getting a buzz out of making people smile with her balloon creations, Chloe plans to push outside her comfort zone and will bring her focus to every challenge to further build her skills.

Donna Cochrane, 42, QLD

Feisty, fun, and competitive, Donna has her eye on the prize of taking home the title of Blow Up champion!

Justin, Michelle and Matt (L-R) Channel Seven

Justin Williams, 31, VIC

Justin loves elaborate, small, detailed sculptures and hates making the same thing twice! Known for his creativity and big ideas, Justin is a bundle of energy who loves a challenge and thinks he will thrive in the competitive Blow Up landscape.

Michelle Ferron, 33, VIC

For Michelle, 2023 will mark 20 years of working as a children's entertainer. Best known as a party entertainer and balloon twister, Michelle began twisting aged 18 and in 2009 created her own business. She loves her work and finds it very fulfilling. Though she cuts a diminutive figure, expect big things from this pocket rocket on Blow Up!

Matt Falloon, 38, NSW

A born entertainer, Matt Falloon is a world-renowned balloon artist and mentor within the industry. Matt is a prolific twister who can create intricate and detailed small sculptures all the way up to large-scale, high-quality installations and designs.

Nicole, Trevor, Robbie and Tammie (L-R) Channel Seven

Nicole Brusic, 50, SA

Super competitive by nature, Nicole is here to give the competition her all and is excited to spend time with other talented balloon artists as they pit their creativity and skills head to head.

Trevor Timmers, 37, VIC

Starting balloon twisting for parties, Trevor is now particularly skilled in the decorator space, focusing on large balloon sculptures and wearables, with the use of large-scale framing a specialty. When it comes to creating, Trevor's engineering brain always considers the architectural side of his builds.

Robbie Kay, 34, SA

Robbie loves that balloons can go beyond what anyone thinks possible, limited only by imagination. We have no doubt that he will have some tricks up his sleeve to conjure cool creations!

Tammie Timmers, 37, VIC

Happy and fun-loving, Tammie's creations have been shown worldwide, and she has won numerous awards alongside her husband (Trevor). Making balloons is incredibly emotional for Tammie because she loves how they can make people feel, from young kids to older people.