'Tiger King' Joe Exotic ( real name Joe Maldonado-Passage) Netflix

This is one you want to watch without spoilers... but here's the snippet of what's going on.

Joe and his colleagues in the world of big cats have been filmed across five years, in a story about a community obsessed with tigers and big cats.

It also shows a world of polygamy, cults, murder plots and homemade country music videos.

According to The Los Angeles Times Joe is thrilled at his new found fame, telling director Eric Goode: "Joe has called me quite a few times over the last few days and weeks. One, he is absolutely ecstatic about the series and the idea of being famous. He’s absolutely thrilled."

However, some of eccentric cast aren't happy with their portrayal in the series.

Carole Baskin

Carole Baskin is one of them. She is Florida’s Big Cat Rescue owner and arch nemesis to Joe Exotic.

She wrote a blog post on her website, refuting the alleged “misinformation” put forward by the show in regards to the mysterious disappearance of her husband Don Lewis in 1997, who Joe Exotic alleges she either “fed to her tigers” or dumped his remains “in a septic tank”.

"The series presents this without any regard for the truth or in most cases even giving me an opportunity before publication to rebut the absurd claims.

"They did not care about truth. The unsavoury lies are better for getting viewers," she wrote.

Bhagavan 'Doc' Antle who runs The Institute for Greatly Endangered and Rare Species, T.I.G.E.R.S. in South Carolina has slammed the insinuation that he was a polygamist.

“I’m not married and I certainly don’t have wives, I certainly am a single guy and I live in a house by myself,” Antle told Oxygen.

“I do not have a harem. I’m what they call ‘OFG’ these days: old, fat and grey. I embrace that character and I am not chasing down women. Twenty years ago I was more of a dashing fellow but even then I was ultra-conservative,” he said about his depiction.