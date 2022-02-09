"It’s been a full-team effort and we’re incredibly excited to have this product on shelves for 2022." Instagram

Speaking on the launch, the brand's marketing director Ben Hill said: "This is an incredible innovation by our Mars Wrigley team that was inspired by our consumers and brings about that sense of nostalgia for movie nights with family and friends."

"Our Maltesers popcorn is proudly made in our Ballarat factory where we created the recipe formulation from scratch. It’s been a full-team effort and we’re incredibly excited to have this product on shelves for 2022."

"After investing $30 million into our Ballarat site last year, this is just one of the many product innovations we plan to unveil this year," Ben added.

The new flavour brings back the nostalgia of nights at the cinema.

The limited-edition Maltesers feature crisp malt centres covered with smooth milk chocolate - offering a lighter way to enjoy chocolate.

The packs are available from Big W, Woolworths and Coles stores for $4.50, and it's the perfect chocolate snack for movie nights and get-togethers.

Happy snacking!