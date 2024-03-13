P!nk and her daughter Willow visited the Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne. Instagram

In the footage, an emotional mum told the musician through tears that two of her songs have helped her "get through everything (her child) is going through".

"Thank you to everyone who spent time with Willow and me," P!nk continued the post. "Thank you for sharing your stories and letting us play you a couple of songs. We won’t forget this day 💜."

She then implored her fans to visit the hospital to learn about the work they're doing to "help create a world where all kids thrive".

The post was quickly inundated with adoring messages from fans.

"Just another example of just why Pink is an amazing human being," one commenter wrote.

"Wow, my heart. This is so beautiful. What a gift you are to bring such light and joy to uplift these families," another penned.

A third shared her own heartbreaking experience, revealing she lost her daughter a year after Willow was born.

"I’ve watched her grow up from afar, wondering what my daughter would have become," they wrote. "It’s obvious the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Thank you for being such gracious, and giving human beings."

P!nk shares two kids, Willow and Jameson, with Carey Hart. Getty

Along with Willow, 12, P!nk shares a son, seven-year-old Jameson, with former motorcycle racer Carey Hart.

She is extremely close with her kids, who have joined her as she travels the world to perform.

Appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show in 2023, the singer admitted that as Willow gets older, it becomes harder to tour, as her children's needs mean more to her than her career.

“I’ll walk away tomorrow," she told her daughter, who was in the audience. "If that’s what you want, I’ll walk away tomorrow."