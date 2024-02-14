More than anything, P!nk values her family. Getty

The trailer also teases footage of the Just Like Fire singer rehearsing, playing with her children, giving her team a pep talk before their show at Wembley stadium, and more.

But amidst all the glitz and glamour of the stage, P!nk - who has toured Down Under multiple times - doesn't shy away from sharing the difficulties that arise from being on the road with kids.

“There’s no way a mum can walk away from her babies and not think about them every single second,” says the musician. “A lot of mums stop touring because you can’t imagine being able to do both."

While the 44-year-old acknowledges that her children are missing many typical experiences by joining their mum on tour, P!nk suggests that the people they get to meet along the way offer a far better education than she ever received.

“I want it to be worth it for my family,” she says of touring. “It’s a concert, it’s a tour, but it’s also the story of our life.”

P!nk performing in California in 2023. Getty

Where to watch Pink All I Know So Far?

You can stream Pink: All I Know So Far here on Prime Video. If you're not a subscriber, you can sign up now for a 30-day free trial right here.

How did Pink get her name?

Born Alecia Beth Moore, P!nk’s on stage moniker was not - like so many believe - derived from her once-fuscia hair colour.

The etymology, according to the singer, has many avenues of inspiration - some more inappropriate than others.

But the crucial influencer was the Quentin Tarantino film Reservoir Dogs, which sees Steve Buscemi play a character with the alias of Mr. Pink.

P!nk and her family explored Sydney while she was in Australia touring. Instagram

Who is Pink married to?

After being on-and-off for many years, P!nk is now happily married to former motorcycle racer Carey Hart The pair tied the knot in January 2006. Five years later they welcomed their first child, a daughter named Willow, followed by a son, Jameson, in 2016.

In January 2024, P!nk penned a moving tribute to her husband of 18 years, enthusing that while they have had their ups and downs, the life they have built together is one that she cherishes more than anything,

“When I met you, 22 years ago, I just wanted someone that wouldn’t lie to me," the singer wrote on Instagram. "I didn’t have a clue about commitment, building a life together, intimacy, trust. It’s f**king hard.

“But man if I’m not humbled by the surprise of loyalty, history, forgiveness, and resilience. How love rearranges itself and reappears after an empty night or five. I’m proud we made it to the other side of this year. I wear our scars proudly. You are my stubborn, beautiful, immovable rock.

“The family we’ve built and the stories we have weaved together and the memories we continue to make are worth more than a thousand million awards that anyone could give me. I love you and I love us," she finished.

P!nk performed in the pouring rain in Sydney, 2024. Instagram

Who are P!nk’s kids?

P!nk is extremely close to her two children, Willow, 12, and Jameson, seven.

Appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show in 2023, the singer admitted that as Willow gets older, it becomes harder to tour, as her children's needs mean more to her than her career.

“I’ll walk away tomorrow," she told her daughter, who was in the audience. "If that’s what you want, I’ll walk away tomorrow."

Watch Pink: All I Know So Far now on Prime Video.