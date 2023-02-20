“Pink loves it in Australia ,” reveals a source. “From the people to the laid-back lifestyle, she feels at peace there,” tells a source.

After announcing she is seriously considering becoming an Australian citizen, New Idea can reveal Pink is also secretly hunting for a local bolthole to call home.

The singer, 43, delighted fans by announcing she’s returning to Oz next February with her Summer Carnival Tour. It’s likely she’ll be arriving long before that though, as sources say she’s already put feelers out for a large property south of Sydney for herself, husband Carey Hart, 47, and their kids Willow and Jameson – that is if she hasn’t already snapped something up!

“Pink and Carey have always been serious about finding a place in Australia, but the travel shutdowns put it on the backburner.”

It’s said the pair want a rural property outside of the city with lots of space so Willow, 11, and Jameson, 6, can have their animals and a dirt bike track, just like they do in the US.

During the pandemic, Pink permanently relocated her family to their farm in California’s Santa Ynez.