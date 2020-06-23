Carey and their two kids, Willow and Jameson. Instagram

In a live interview on Instagram this past week Pink with her therapist Vanessa Inn about marriage counselling and how it saved her marriage to Carey.

“It’s the only reason that we’re still together,” she explained.

“Because you know, I think partners after a long time, we just speak — I can’t say it’s a man and woman thing, I think it’s a partner thing, a spouse thing — that you just speak two different languages.”

Pink and Carey have had to work hard at their marriage. Instagram

The singer went on to reveal that she received criticism for their choice to seek help.

“I got a lot of shit for telling people that Carey and I have been in couples counselling with Vanessa.”

The mother of two went on to say that counselling helped translate and open a dialogue between them.

A therapist can “hear both of you and then translate it for you.”

“Without Vanessa translating for me for the last 18 years, I mean, we would not be together.”

Pink and Vanessa spoke in length via a video call. Instagram

In an interview with The Guardian in 2017 Pink explained that “monogamy is work” and marriage has both its highs and lows.

“There are moments where I look at [Hart] and he is the most thoughtful, logical, constant … he’s like a rock,” she explained.

“And then I’ll look at him and go: I’ve never liked you. There’s nothing I like about you. We have nothing in common.

“Then two weeks later I’m like, ‘Things are so good, you guys.’”