Then just a year later, Pink broke with tradition and proposed to Carey at a major motocross event in which Carey was competing in.

As her beau entered his third lap of the race, Pink held up a huge pit board where she had written "Will You Marry Me?" on it, then putting up a second billboard that read, "I'm serious!"

Stopping Carey in his tracks, he pulled over from the race and accepted the proposal - how unconventional and completely romantic!

Fast forward to January 7th, 2006 and the couple wed in a gorgeous beachside ceremony in Costa Rica in front of 100 of their nearest and dearest.

Speaking to PEOPLE shortly after their nuptials, Pink revealed that their mutual love of the beach meant that choosing a seaside location for the ceremony was a no-brainer.

"We wanted it very fun and nontraditional. We're spiritual, but we're not religious. It was about being with our closest friends and family and have a very fun and loose party."

Sadly, however, just before their second wedding anniversary, the duo confirmed that had ended their relationship for the second time around.

"Pink and Carey Hart have separated. This decision was made by best friends with a huge amount of love and respect for one another. While the marriage is over, their friendship has never been stronger," Pink's publicist shared with PEOPLE in an official statement at the time.

But despite being estranged for a period of time, they weren't able to stay apart for long, opting to work on their relationship rather than end it completely.

Speaking with PEOPLE in April 2009, Pink shared that she and Carey were "rebuilding."

"Sometimes you have to take a couple [of ]steps backward to move forward."

A month later during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the So What singer confirmed that they were officially back together.

In November 2010 during another appearance on Ellen, Pink confirmed that media rumours that she was pregnant with her first child were in fact true!

Seven months later, Willow Sage Hart was born in Los Angeles on June 2nd, 2011.

Taking to her Twitter to announce the arrival, Pink penned: "We are ecstatic to welcome our new beautiful, healthy, happy baby girl, Willow Sage Hart. She's gorgeous, just like her daddy."

Five years later in November 2016, the couple confirmed they were expecting their second child together the following month.

Jameson Moon Hart was born on December 26th, 2016, the name being a combination of both James and Jason, a sweet tribute to Pink's father and brother, and Carey's middle name.

Ten months postpartum, Pink released her chart-topping seventh studio album Beautiful Trauma which she said was inspired by her marriage, both the good and the bad.

"There are moments where I look at [Carey] and he is the most thoughtful, logical, constant....he's like a rock. He's a good man. He's a good dad," she candidly shared with The Guardian.

"[But] then I'll look at him and go: I've never liked you. There's nothing I like about you. We have nothing in common. I don't like any of the shit you like. I don't ever wanna see you again."

"Then two weeks later I'm like, things are going so good, you guys. Then you'll go through times when you haven't had sex in a year. Is this death bed? Is this the end of it? Do I want him? Does he want me?"

"Monogamy is work! But you do the work and it's good again."

A few months later whilst touring, the Raise Your Glass singer shed some light on her and Carey's parenting styles to PEOPLE.

"I believe in affection. I believe in needs being met and faith being implemented, and I believe in letting your kids know they can count on you, and that you'll be there."

Then in May 2021 at the premiere of her Amazon Prime documentary All I Know So Far, the mother of two revealed to Extra that she and Carey were fully committed to one another and had a "no quit button."

"We love being a family. And we both come from families that gave up, and that's okay. That was their journey, that was the journey we all were supposed to be on. But for us, we don't want to do that."

The proof was in the pudding that the pair would never split up when in January 2024 as they celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary, the Grammy award-winning singer revealed that they had *almost* ended their marriage prior to reaching the milestone.

"We almost didn't make it to this one, well a couple of them, if I'm being honest," Pink wrote on her Instagram.

"When I met you, 22 years ago, I just wanted someone that wouldn’t lie to me. I didn’t have a clue about commitment, building a life together, intimacy, trust. It’s f---ing hard. But man if I’m not humbled by the surprise of loyalty, history, forgiveness, and resilience. How love rearranges itself and reappears after an empty night or five. I’m proud we made it to the other side of this year."

Carey shared an equally heartfelt tribute of his own, writing: "In the last 18 years of marriage to this amazing human, we have done so much together. Raise two amazing children, travel the world, go on adventures, love, argue, make up, support each other, laugh, cry, laugh more, break up, get back together, party, mourn, grow, and a million other things. There is no one else on this planet I’d rather do it with than you."

