Here's everything you need to know; including how to score tickets!
- by
Bec Milligan
Singer Pink, one of Australia's most beloved touring acts for over two decades, has announced her first-ever Australian stadium tour set to take place in early 2024.
Her Summer Carnival Tour will kick off in Sydney on February 9, 2024 and will visit several cities across Australia, including Newcastle, Brisbane, Gold Coast, Melbourne, Adelaide, and Perth, with support acts to be announced at a later date.
Pink's popularity in Australia is evident, as her 2009 Funhouse tour holds the record for the biggest tour in the country's history, attracting over 660,000 people. But despite her extensive arena tours, Pink has never performed in a stadium in Australia... until now.
The Summer Carnival Tour marks her return to the country after a hiatus of almost six years, her last tour being the Beautiful Trauma Tour in 2018.
In a statement released today, Pink expressed her excitement for the upcoming tour, saying, “I can't wait to bring the Summer Carnival Tour to my home away from home, and smile and sing together until our cheeks hurt. Summer 2024 can't come soon enough!”
Pink is coming to Australia in 2024!
The tour announcement comes just a week before the release of Pink's ninth studio album, Trustfall, which includes a collaboration - the album’s first single, Never Gonna Not Dance Again - with the in-demand dance producer, Fred Again.
Will Pink tour Australia again?
Yes! Pink has announced she will tour Australia in early 2024.
Is Pink going on tour in 2023?
Yes! Pink is kicking off her Summer Carnival Tour in June 2023 in the UK. The So What singer will then tour all over Europe and the US in 2023 before coming to Australia in 2024.
Where is Pink touring in 2023?
Pink is set to tour in the UK, the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Germany, Austria, Poland and the US in 2023. She’s touring Australia and New Zealand in 2024.
Where can I buy tickets to Pink’s Australian tour?