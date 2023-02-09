Pink is coming to Australia in 2024! Sony Music Entertainment

The tour announcement comes just a week before the release of Pink's ninth studio album, Trustfall, which includes a collaboration - the album’s first single, Never Gonna Not Dance Again - with the in-demand dance producer, Fred Again.

Will Pink tour Australia again?

Yes! Pink has announced she will tour Australia in early 2024.

Is Pink going on tour in 2023?

Yes! Pink is kicking off her Summer Carnival Tour in June 2023 in the UK. The So What singer will then tour all over Europe and the US in 2023 before coming to Australia in 2024.

Where is Pink touring in 2023?

Pink is set to tour in the UK, the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Germany, Austria, Poland and the US in 2023. She’s touring Australia and New Zealand in 2024.

Where can I buy tickets to Pink’s Australian tour?

You can buy tickets to the Australian leg of Pink’s Summer Carnival Tour via Ticketmaster Australia.

The Live Nation, Ticketmaster & Venue Presale starts on February 16, 2023 and then the General Public sale starts on February 17, 2023.

How much are Pink Australian tour tickets?

According to Ticketmaster Australia, standard tickets will range from $99.90 - $299.90.