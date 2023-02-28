Willow will be a paid worker on her mum's upcoming tour. Instagram

“She goes, ‘I’ll take $20. It’s easier to do the math.’ I’m like, ‘That’s not how you negotiate for yourself.’ I’m like, ‘You’ll take $25 so it’s easier math.’”

The Summer Carnival Tour won’t be the first time Pink and Willow will be working together. Willow sang on Pink’s smash hit song Cover Me In Sunshine, which was released in 2021.

We wonder if Willow will only be working on the US leg of the Summer Carnival Tour or whether she’ll be travelling with her mum all over the world; including Australia.

Pink’s tour is set to come to Australia in 2024.

The So What singer said, “I can't wait to bring the Summer Carnival Tour to my home away from home, and smile and sing together until our cheeks hurt. Summer 2024 can't come soon enough!,” when Australian Summer Carnival Tour dates were announced.