"White on white," the influencer captioned the photo. "My birth name is actually..."

The suspense is palpable.

"Pia Loyola Blanco. Makes sense!"

The word 'blanc' means 'white' in French. We see what you did there Pia.

And while the former actress has opted to go by Loyola - and is still widely known by her ex-husband Brad Miller's surname - it seems her fans are keen for the model to embrace her actual name.

"You so totes need to re-embrace that full name!" user @seelinierun wrote. "Suits you beauty!"

Though, the time for Pia to re-embrace 'Blanco' is running out as the 37-year-old prepares to head down the aisle.

Back in November last year, the model announced that her partner Patrick had popped the question via a simple Insta post.

"PW²" Pia wrote underneath a photo of two wine glasses along with quite the diamond on her left finger.

The giant ring is estimated to be worth up to AU$1.9 million.

“From Pia Miller's celebratory Instagram post, her ring looks like a 10 carat to 12-carat solitaire oval diamond, set in a platinum band," 77 Diamonds managing director Tobias Kormind told the Daily Mail back in November last year, "which would be priced at between US$800,000 (AU$1.10million) to US$1.4million (AU$1.9million),” Mr Kormind said.

Considering Patrick is the CEO of Hollywood talent agency WME (who represents the likes of Matt Damon) is estimated to be worth AU$630 million, we're sure the ring didn't make too much of a dent in the 55-year-old's wallet.

Since then, Pia has treated her fans to an up-close-and-personal viewing of the sparkler in yet another Instagram post.

Needless to say, her followers were impressed:

"Beautiful! 💖 And that ring is absolutely stunning!! 😍😍" one fan commented.

"Holy mother of God, what a ring," remarked another.

"Pretty rock for a gorgeous woman!" noted a third.

