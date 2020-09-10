Pia Miller and boyfriend Patrick Whitesell have been reunited after months apart thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. Instagram

Since the pandemic hit Patrick, who runs entertainment and media agency Endeavor, has stayed in Los Angeles while Pia continued living in Sydney. The last time they were pictured together on Instagram was February this year.

Pia and Patrick have been dating since last year, after the actress’ engagement to Tyson Mullane fell apart.

Stepping out at a Halloween party in Los Angeles in November 2019, Pia essentially confirmed she had moved on with the Hollywood agent and millionaire.

Pia and Patrick reportedly started dating in May last year. Getty

While this was the couple’s first public appearance, according to sources, Pia has been secretly dating Patrick – who was finalising his divorce from wife Lauren Sanchez at the time – since May.

In June, she posted on Instagram about their trip to Paris, with Pia declaring she was “in love”.

The same month some angry texts between Pia and her ex-fiancé Tyson were leaked, hinting that their “amicable” split, was far messier than was originally reported.

Pia began dating Patrick after her engagement to Tyson Mullane (pictured) fell apart. Getty

The Daily Mail obtained photos depicting an angry text being sent to an unknown “someone” straight form Pia's phone, which many believed to be Tyson.

"I was so hurt when I heard that you were badmouthing me - it propelled me into a state of complete disassociation and contempt," the text reportedly read.

"I appreciate that you followed it up and sought to rectify it - but I did too and she swears that you were indeed saying that I was a psycho and that you... ‘dodged a bullet’ at Orchard St."

Prior to dating Tyson, Pia was married to AFL star Brad Miller, with whom she shares son Lennox, 13. She is also mother to 17-year-old Isaiah, who she shares with a former partner.