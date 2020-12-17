Check out that bling! Instagram

Pia and Patrick announced their engagement in November and in a chat with Daily Mail Australia, 77 Diamonds managing director Tobias Kormind revealed the eye-watering estimated cost of the ring.

“From Pia Miller's celebratory Instagram post, her ring looks like a 10 carat to 12-carat solitaire oval diamond, set in a platinum band, which would be priced at between US$800,000 (AU$1.10million) to US$1.4million (AU$1.9million),” Mr Kormind said.

Patrick, 55, is the CEO of Hollywood talent agency WME (who represents the likes of Matt Damon) and is estimated to be worth US$440million (AU$630million).

The couple was forced to spend months apart when international borders closed due to the coronavirus pandemic but were reunited in September.

Pia shared a photo of the couple at the time smiling broadly inside a car, captioning the shot: “Can't keep us apart! Two Ps in a pod.”

The pair began dating in 2019, after the Pia’s engagement to Tyson Mullane fell apart, and the couple went public at a glitzy Halloween party in Los Angeles in November that year.

Pia famously played police officer Kat Chapman on Home and Away from 2015 until 2017 when her character was killed off.

However she sent fans into a frenzy back in September when she hinted at a possible return to Summer Bay.

Posting to her Instagram Stories when she was still in Australia, Pia shared an image of a beach landscape, which she tellingly geotagged as being taken at Sydney’s Palm Beach – where the show is filmed.

“Hello again,” she cheekily captioned the shot.

Speaking to the Daily Telegraph in 2017, the actress confessed it had been an "incredible" experience playing Kat.

"It's a great ground to flex my acting muscles and learn a lot about myself," she told the publication.

"I don't have my sights set on Hollywood, which is always publicised about me. It's not the case."