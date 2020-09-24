Pia Miller hinted she could be returning to Home and Away after posting this shot at Palm Beach to her Instagram Story. Instagram

A second image further fuelled rumours of her return, as she uploaded a behind-the-scenes shot of herself reporting from the sand.

“Back on set today for the first time in months,” the mum-of-two wrote.

Should Pia’s character Kat Chapman make a return to Summer Bay, there’s no doubt it would be dramatic given she was killed off.

The Chilean-born model portrayed the fictional cop from 2015 until 2017, when the character and her unborn child were killed in a car accident by newcomer Jasmine (Sam Frost).

Prior to her finale scenes airing in 2017, Pia told The Daily Telegraph that she loved her role as Kat.

"'It's been incredible. It's a great ground to flex my acting muscles and learn a lot about myself," Pia told the publication.

"I don't have my sights set on Hollywood, which is always publicised about me. It's not the case."

Meanwhile, in her personal life Pia has been recently reunited with her US-based boyfriend Patrick Whitesell, 55, after being forced to spend months apart due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this month, the stunner the shared a photo of the couple smiling broadly inside a car after being reunited, captioning the shot: “Can't keep us apart! Two Ps in a pod.”

Since the pandemic hit Patrick, who runs entertainment and media agency Endeavor, has stayed in Los Angeles while Pia continued living in Sydney. The last time they were pictured together on Instagram was February this year.

Pia and Patrick have been dating since last year, after the actress’ engagement to Tyson Mullane fell apart.

Stepping out at a Halloween party in Los Angeles in November 2019, Pia essentially confirmed she had moved on with the Hollywood agent and millionaire.