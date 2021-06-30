Pia and husband Patrick have been separated due to the pandemic. Instagram

Since the pandemic first hit, Pia and Patrick have been doing their relationship long-distance.

However in February, the couple were reunited in Sydney and Pia shared a gorgeous photo of her man posing with her sons Isaiah and Lennox.

With the Australian borders closed, Patrick, whose talent agency is worth approximately $480 million, had to obtain a special exemption to enter the country and completed the mandatory 14-day quarantine.

New Idea previously reported that Pia and Patrick secretly wed in May.

After the model and actress shares a photo of champagne bottles, candles and a gorgeous flower arrangement, captioning it "90 days", socialite Nina O'Brien, who is one of Pia's closest pals, seemed to confirm the news.

"Congratulations Mr. & Mrs. PPW 😘," she commented on the post.

According to the Herald Sun, Patrick was also spotted donning a gold wedding band during dinner with his new wife while the couple were in Malibu.

Born Pia Loyola, Pia is still widely known by her ex-husband AFL player Brad Miller's surname. Brad is the father of her second son, Lennox.

The Home and Away beauty was previously engaged to film producer Tyson Mullane but they called in quits in April 2019.