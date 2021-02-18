"Happiest." Instagram

Former Home and Away star Pia fell pregnant with her first son when she was 19. Instagram

Pia was only 19-years-old when she fell pregnant with her first child Isaiah Loyola, whom she shares with a former partner.

The Chilean-born actress and model shares her second son Lennox Miller with ex-husband and AFL player Brad Miller.

"When Isaiah was in prep, most of the other mums thought I was the nanny. Most people are quite shocked to find out I'm a mum, and then they find out I've got two kids and they're like, 'Oh my gosh'," she has previously explained to the Daily Telegraph of starting her family from a young age.

Though Pia uses the surname Loyola, she's more recognised by her Miller surname and is presumably taking Patrick's surname when they tie the knot.

Pia and Patrick announced their engagement in November 2020. Instagram

Pia and Patrick announced their engagement in November 2020 and in a chat with Daily Mail Australia, 77 Diamonds managing director Tobias Kormind revealed the eye-watering estimated cost of her stunning engagement ring.

“From Pia Miller's celebratory Instagram post, her ring looks like a 10 carat to 12-carat solitaire oval diamond, set in a platinum band, which would be priced at between US$800,000 (AU$1.10million) to US$1.4million (AU$1.9million),” Mr Kormind said.

Patrick, 56, is the CEO of Hollywood talent agency WME (who represents the likes of Matt Damon) and is estimated to be worth US$440million (AU$630million).

To mark his recent February birthday, Pia shared a loving tribute to her future husband.

Alongside a candid black and white photo of smiling Patrick behind the wheel of a car, the mum-of-two penned: "Celebrating you today & always 🤍 Feliz cumpleaños mi amor."