Karl is yet to publicly comment on the whole controversy, although he seemingly made a subtle dig at Michael during a segment on the Today show.

“You can just pull a hammy by sitting down. Hot cream, please,” Karl said on air a few days after the footage of the Noosa fight went viral.

This could be seen as a dig at Michael - as in the video he was clutching his hamstring after Jade pushed him to the ground.

If you’ve somehow not seen the video of the infamous fight, Jade - Karl’s sister in law - accused Michael of cheating on her with his ex, Pip Edwards. This led to a screaming match between the two and at one point Karl and his wife, Jasmine Yarbrough tried to diffuse the situation; to no avail.

In fact, at one point during the incident, Michael can be heard saying, “Karlos, I can tell you now c**t, don’t you f***ing walk away. She can, she can punch me, but you, you c**t…”

Unlike Karl, Michael has made a public statement about the whole affair. He apologised, saying, “My actions in the lead-up to this altercation were nothing short of shameful and regrettable.”