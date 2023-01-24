Karl's comment follows after Michael shrugged off his hamstring injury while on his podcast, The Big Sports Breakfast, sustained during the argument after Jade dragged him to the ground. Instagram

The jokes did not stop there as later on in the show, sports presenter Alex Cullen who reported on Novak Djokovic's Australian Open hamstring injury, said: "All of this talk about Novak's hamstring has made me really want to stretch mine."

"I fear I won't be able to get out of this position with my very tight pants. Very tight pants."

Karl responded: "It is all about the deep heat. I have seen that kind of injury before."

Even Today show weatherman Tim Davies had something to say!

"Karlos, it is all about pulling your hammy at the moment. It is very on trend these days," he responded.

Karl Stefanovic and Allison Langdon on the set of Channel Nine's Today show Getty

In the leaked video, Michael can be seen shouting at the *Today* host and using the nickname 'Karlos' as well.

"Karlos, I can tell you now c---, don't you f------ walk away. She can, she can punch me, but you, you c---," Michael said in the video.

While speaking on Nova's Fitzy and Wippa, Peter Stefanovic revealed that the paparazzi has been following his older brother, Karl, since the incident.

"I think he's going okay yeah. Yeah he's hanging in there," he said. "He's alright though. He's just in pap city at the moment."

"And it's never a flattering photo they take is it?"

This article first appeared on our sister site Now To Love.