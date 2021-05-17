Penny McNamee has shared stunning photos from her childhood home. Instagram

The star was soon inundated with messages from awe-struck fans who marvelled in the serenity of the images. Visible in the comments were a few of a Penny's close friends, who were quick to share their memories from the estate.

One of the Home & Away star's old pals wrote, "So many fond memories of long afternoons playing under those trees ❤️ Such beautiful photos Pen. Feels like a lifetime ago!".

Penny was quick to reply to the reminiscent message, commenting, "Such beautiful memories with you too:) xxx".

"This is a photo of me with my three sisters circa 1987, when I was 4 – there’s me, Jessica, Melanie and Rebecca. I’ll ask my brother, Pat, who was still to come, to forgive me for not including him!" Penny told New Idea. Supplied

Another friend also warmly recalled the property, writing, "Beautiful memories there with you all ❤️", to which Penny replied, "Some of my best childhood memories are with you all - building forts!".

A third fondly remembered: "Postie bike under the fence. 😂 I have so many beautiful memories there x", prompting Penny to cryptically reply, "send me the medical bill".

Among all the sweet memories were comments from Penny's fans who couldn't get over the beauty of the property, claiming it looked "so peaceful". And we'd have to agree... though, Penny might not.

Penny currently stars as Tori on popular soap Home & Away. Getty

Speaking exclusively to New Idea earlier in the year, Penny confessed that her childhood was far from peaceful.

"Growing up with lots of siblings was chaos," Penny dished, before clarifying that it was the best kind of chaos, "always lots of fun and lots of laughs".

The 38-year-old currently plays Tori Morgan on popular soap Home & Away, and she has nothing but love for the character and job.

"It’s been five years since I joined Home and Away and it’s one of the best jobs I’ve ever had," said Penny in the same interview. "It’s a role I will always love and look back on in years to come as a real favourite."