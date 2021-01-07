Is there anything she can't do? Supplied

The multi-talented actress, who has previously won acclaim for her stand-out performances in the world of musical theatre, shares her life in 10 pictures...

What an adorable throwback! Supplied

"This is a photo of me with my three sisters circa 1987, when I was 4 – there’s me, Jessica, Melanie and Rebecca. I’ll ask my brother, Pat, who was still to come, to forgive me for not including him!

"Growing up with lots of siblings was chaos – always lots of fun and lots of laughs."

She doesn't just act and sing, triple threat Penny knows her way around the netball court. Supplied

"I grew up playing netball every Saturday. My mum was always my coach, so it was a real family sport. I still play every Thursday night.

"I love it from a fitness point of view and also from a mental health perspective – playing in a team, running around and forgetting about everything else in life for that one hour."

Out with the old, in with the new. Supplied

"My husband and I love renovating houses. We renovated our last house, and recently sold it and bought a fixer-upper in the middle of lockdown.

"Here I am lifting out pieces of copper, which were part of an old water heater in the roof, and throwing them in the skip bin. I love putting on my work boots and getting my hands dirty with renovating, as well as loving the creative styling process."

Their love has only grown stronger since meeting in high-school. Supplied

"Matt and I met at high school when we were 16, and we got married in our mid-20s. He’s my rock, my safe place to come home to and my best friend.

"I once heard Sheryl Sandberg say: The most important career decision a woman will make is the man she marries,’ and I couldn’t agree more."

Performing at the Carols was a tick off the bucket list for Penny. Supplied

"Here I am singing at the Carols in the Domain, which was always number one on my bucket list.

"When I got the job on Home and Away, it became my mission to get Channel Seven to give me a spot – and I have Ray Meagher to thank for it.

"Ray heard me singing around the hallways and went upstairs to tell the powers that be, that I should sing at Carols. It’s a really special night."

Off-screen, Ditch is always making Penny laugh. Supplied

"Ditch Davey joined the show six months ago playing Tori’s love interest, and he’s such a joy to play opposite. There’s great trust between us, which makes for a really fun and cohesive working relationship.

"Ditch also has a booming laugh, which makes me and the rest of the crew crack up. You can’t hear Ditch laugh and not laugh along with him!"

Penny couldn't live without her girlfriends. Supplied

"With my two friends, Amy and Kimberley, at the Hugh Jackman concert last year. Girlfriends play a very special role in my life. I find there is real truth in not expecting your partner to be everything for you.

"Several of my girlfriends are almost soulmates. They know when I need them to call, they completely understand how I’m feeling and they offer really wise counsel. I wouldn’t live a full and joyful life without them."

Penny likes to keep her kids active and outside. Supplied

"Mum life! Here I am at the beach with Neve and Jack. I’m terrible at staying at home with the kids – we always need to go out on an adventure. Both of my kids are incredibly active, so getting them outside and running around is a necessity."

Back in 2008-2009, Penny portrayed Nessarose in 800 shows of the musical Wicked. Next stop, defying gravity. Supplied

"In 2008 and 2009, I performed in the musical Wicked in Melbourne and Sydney. Wicked was such a phenomenon. I did 800 performances, and it was just as magical doing the 800th as it was doing the first."

Family is everything to Penny. Supplied

"My family! This was taken in winter when we were having a bonfire at my parents’ property – a yearly tradition. Matt and I struggled to have children, so we feel very, very blessed to have the little two that we have."