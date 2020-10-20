Patti Newton (pictured) has shared a heartfelt message of hope to other grandparents struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic. Getty

“We've been lucky to keep in touch with ours, but I can't imagine not getting to see their smiling faces every day."

In the delightful photo, the doting grandmother-of-six smiles while posing next to hubby Bert Newton, 82, and three of her daughter Lauren’s youngsters.

Patti then urged people to reach out to their elderly loved ones, who might be struggling not seeing their grandchildren amid the ongoing pandemic.

“It’s Grandparent’s Day this Sunday – if the oldies in your life have been feeling a little lonely, make sure you book in some play time and give them a call.

Patti (left with husband Bert and their grandchildren) posted a delightful family snap, along with a special announcement. Instagram

“Bert and I will be building @LEGO DUPLO with the grandkids and having an absolute ball! When we play, we can truly bond and connect through a shared creative language,” she wrote.

Patti (right) acknowledge how fortunate she and Bert are to be able to spend time with their grandchildren, whom they look after to help daughter Lauren (left). Getty

Patti also took the time to acknowledge how fortunate she and Bert are to be able to spend time with their grandchildren, whom they look after to help daughter Lauren.

“We have been looking after the kids but loving it and feel privileged to be needed,” she wrote, referring to her sixth grandchild’s recent premature birth.

Lauren, 40, and her former Olympic swimmer hubby, Matt Welsh, 43, welcomed their sixth child, a baby boy called Alby in August.

The couple are also parents to son Sam, 11, daughters Eva, nine, and Lola, six, son Monty, two, and daughter Perla, one.