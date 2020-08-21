Welcome to the world Alby James Newton Welsh! Instagram

Alby is Lauren and Matt's sixth child - the couple are also parents to son Sam, 11, daughters Eva, nine, and Lola, six, son Monty, two, and daughter Perla, one.

Lauren announced her pregnancy news back in April this year with a photo of then-youngest Perla holding a sonogram photo.

"Perla is thrilled she is going to be a big sister!!!" Lauren wrote in the caption.

Proud grandmother Patti also took to Instagram at the time writing: "Another beautiful baby to love. So lucky this baby is having No 6. In these sad and difficult times,wonderful to have such joy to look forward to. The best parents,and the most fabulous children, we miss you so much our love Nana and Poppy."

Alby is the sixth child of Lauren and Matt. Instagram

However, the mum-of-six was separated from her children for five weeks due to pregnancy complications and posted an emotional tribute to her "gorgeous babies" in July.

"Missing my gorgeous babies. It's been 5 weeks so far of not seeing them while I'm in hospital due to pregnancy complications. I miss them so much but Matt and Mum and Dad have done an incredible job. Also thanks to my beautiful friends for all the support," she captioned a snap of her children at Perla's christening.

Patti and Bert Newton with baby Lauren. Instagram

Bert and Patti Newton have both expressed how much joy being grandparents brings to them with Patti telling The Morning Show "I think it's the best thing we've ever done."

Aussie TV legend Bert previously said of grandparenting: “They wouldn't realise it at the moment, but they have made this one of the happiest times of my life.”

“There is that old saying, 'The wonderful thing about being a grandfather, or grandparent, is that you give the kids back'. But in the case of Patti and myself, we don't want to.”