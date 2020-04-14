Lauren Newton has wowed fans with the news she and hubby, Olympic swimmer Matt Welsh, are going to have their sixth child together. Getty

Proud mum Patti also shared the happy news, along with a cute throwback snap of Lauren, on her Instagram, writing: “Another beautiful baby to love. So lucky this baby is having No 6.”

She added: “In these sad and difficult times, wonderful to have such joy to look forward to.

“The best parents, and the most fabulous children, we miss you so much our love Nana and Poppy,” Patti gushed.

Taking to Instagram, Lauren revealed the news in a sweet post that featured a pic of her daughter Perla, 15 months. Instagram

Many of Lauren and Matt’s celebrity friends took to Instagram to congratulate the couple on their happy news, with Rhonda Burchmore writing: “Wow! Another glorious baby.”

Marina Prior added: “How wonderful, much love and congratulations to you all.”

Meanwhile, Home and Away star Georgie Parker gave a shout out to Patti, writing: “Oh Patti that is the BEST news. Huge love to you all.”

In addition to Patti’s cute throwback snap of her daughter, Lauren previously took to Instagram to share a delightful retro pic for Mother’s Day.

“Happy Mother's Day to the most amazing Mum in the world. I love you so much,” Lauren captioned a black and white mother-daughter pic, which showed her as a girl.

In addition to Perla, Lauren and Matt are also the proud parents of son Sam, 11, daughters Eva, nine, and Lola, six, as well as son Monty, two.