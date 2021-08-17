Patti Newton has penned a moving tribute to television and radio star Ernie Sigley following the sad news of his death.

Heading to her Instagram on Monday, Patti shared an old photo of herself and the entertainer, all smiles, accompanied by a moving caption.

"Bert and I were so saddened by The passing of Ernie today. Bert and Ernie both started of together as very young boys and have always been friends," the performer wrote.

"Our love to Glenys (Ernie's wife) and family, their love and protection of Ernie through his journey has been wonderful.



"RIP ❤️"