The post was soon inundated with well wishes, including some from fellow media personalities.
Home & Away's Georgie Parker shared her condolences, writing, "Sending love to Ernies family. Such sad news ❤️❤️❤️❤️".
Rhonda Burchmore also penned her support for Patti's tribute, writing, "Fabulous picture & beautiful words @pattinewtonofficial 💕🙏".
"What a loss," added Tina Arena.
The news of Ernie Sigley's passing was reported yesterday. The Australian performer sadly passed at the age of 82 after a battle with Alzheimer's disease.
Over the course of his career, Ernie won 21 Logie Awards, including a Gold in 1975. He was also the original Australian host of Wheel of Fortune, interviewed The Beatles during their 1964 Australian tour and was a successful recording artist.
Long-time friend of Ernie's and Australian singer Normie Rowe described the media personality's death as a "passing of an era".
“Ernie was a long-time part of the landscape of Australia’s entertainment industry and ... for the whole generation or two who lived with him on television," Normie told Studio 10.