Parental Guidance viewers surprised by appearance of Home & Away star
Eagle-eyed viewers were able to recognise this familiar face...
Olga Scorer
Viewers of breakout Nine reality docuseries Parental Guidance have made an eagle-eyed observation following a recent episode.
The series shines a light on different styles of parenting and, with the help of Allison Langdon and Dr Justin Coulson, determines a 'winning' style. Types of parenting on showcase this season include 'Lighthouse', 'Gentle', 'Influencer' and 'Stage'.
Focusing on four different styles each week, most recently the 'Stage Parents' got the chance to demonstrate how they raise their children. In this family deep dive, viewers were surprised to spot a familiar face.
Apt to their parenting title, Stage Parents Sarah and Shane's youngest child, River (8), is somewhat of a child star.
Recently wrapping a stint in Home & Away, fans of the show pin-pointed the young actor immediately.
Alongside acting credits in Netflix original Sweet Tooth, the youngster played Dean's son Jai Simmons for two years on the beloved Aussie soap.
Meet the Stage Parents.
Boasting 18 thousand followers on Instagram it's no wonder the Parental Guidance audience were able to recognise him so quickly. And, now, he can add 'reality star' to his already-impressive resume!
This is not the first famous face of the series, however, with 'Influencer Parents' parents Kat and Jonathon Clark showcasing their unique style of parenting. The family, who boast over six million combined followers on TikTok appear on the present season to demonstrate their method of raising their daughters Tisha and Deja (who have significant followings of their own).