Viewers of breakout Nine reality docuseries Parental Guidance have made an eagle-eyed observation following a recent episode.

The series shines a light on different styles of parenting and, with the help of Allison Langdon and Dr Justin Coulson, determines a 'winning' style. Types of parenting on showcase this season include 'Lighthouse', 'Gentle', 'Influencer' and 'Stage'.

Focusing on four different styles each week, most recently the 'Stage Parents' got the chance to demonstrate how they raise their children. In this family deep dive, viewers were surprised to spot a familiar face.

WATCH: Parental Guidance 2023. Article continues after video.