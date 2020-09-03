Orpheus shared a heartfelt message on his Instagram Stories. Instagram

Orpheus, who starred on Home and Away for four years as Mason Morgan, showed his compassion and heroism back in 2018 when he saved a woman mid-assault after seeing a man launch himself at her.

"I was screaming and yelling saying 'stop stop stop', I made sure he got off her," Orpheus recounted on Sunrise.

"There was a split decision, there was a moment where I thought 'wow, this is actually happening' so of course I had the choice, but the way I was brought up I just did what I thought was right," he added.

"I didn't think of the consequences in the moment. I just needed to do what I could to help."

Orpheus was a Home and Away favourite as Mason Morgan. Instagram

In a chat with TV WEEK, Orpheus revealed that the decision for him to move on from Summer Bay was one made by himself and by production.

"I signed on for three years and I extended for eight months - I'm just grateful for that! That's a blessing just in that," he confessed.

"Home and Away is such a beautiful institution, so many people go [on the show] and when they leave they're a completely different person. It puts you on a completely different trajectory and it's absolutely amazing."

Melbourne-based Orpheus also confessed to Daily Mail Australia that he's working on something different career-wise during his time in lockdown.

"There will be singing involved, but I've been mainly producing music. I'm inspired by all the great eras of music over the years," he told the publication.

The former Home and Away star will strip off on Seven's All New Monty: Guys & Gals. Seven

Back in July, it was revealed that Orpehus would be part of the all-star lineup on Seven's All New Monty: Guys & Gals.

Hosted by Shane Jacobson and Georgie Parker, celebrities including Olympic gold medallist Leisl Jones, actor and activist Samuel Johnson and showbiz legend Patti Newton will strip off to raise awareness for men’s and women’s cancers.

What's more, Orpehus isn't the only Summer Bay star who will bare all in the name of charity - Home and Away's Sam Frost is also part of the cast.