So saucy! Instagram

He thrilled fans with his moves Instagram

Orpheus then moves into the bedroom while swirling his hips and then giving fans a peek under his black singlet where he reveals his washboard abs.

His gyrating continues as he removes his top to reveal his bulging physique.

The star then went for a big finish, and moved his hands up and down his black jeans in a suggestive way with his trademark cheeky smile.

Orpheus played Mason Morgan on Home and Away Channel 7

Orpheus's character Mason Morgan was killed off in the Home and Away season finale in 2019 when he was murdered by a gunman on the show during a siege at the hospital.

The actor took to Instagram after the scenes aired to reflect on his experience on Summer Bay.

"Thanks to Home and Away for an amazing few years, it has been some of the best! Love to the cast/crew, & especially all the fans!" he captioned a behind-the-scenes snap.