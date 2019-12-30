Getty

The source says the Sussexes have been bonding with Oprah during their extended break from official duty and are planning to enlist the help of America’s talk-show queen to bring their big plans to life!

Alongside their baby son, Archie, the power trio have been brainstorming strategies for the year ahead at Oprah’s sprawling $130 million compound in Montecito, California.

An insider says, “Meghan and Harry are extremely cautious about who they trust, let alone who gets to help them shape their plans as a private couple as well as royals.

“But Oprah is like family to both of them, and she’s been an absolute inspiration from the very beginning. Not only has she been key in helping them figure out their vision from a business and charity standpoint, she’s also been acting as a image consultant.

“Thanks to her advice and guidance, they’ve found ways to embrace new challenges plus cope with negativity and craft a new look that they’re confident will see them more empowered and relatable moving into 2020.

“This trip has really helped them recharge their batteries and they’re feeling stronger and more ambitious than ever. Hanging out with Oprah is a breath of fresh air as well as a rest that’s been long overdue!”

Oprah, 65, who was a star guest at the royal wedding, joined forces with the couple earlier this year to launch an upcoming TV series promoting mental health awareness.

The documentary – scheduled to be streamed via Apple in 2020 – will feature people’s case studies from around the world, bringing attention to those who silently suffer from depression.

Our source adds: “This charity initiative was a great reason for them to meet up at Oprah’s place and discuss where they’re at with everything. They’re still figuring out the logistics, such as the countries they’ll each be traveling to and who else to bring on board.

“But during this trip they found time for plenty of other fun stuff, too, like meeting some of Oprah’s friends and enjoying dinner parties as well as long hikes around her beautiful estate.

“This new venture will [allow] them to spend a lot more time together during 2020, and Oprah will help them wherever she can.

“Her main message was to tell them to be confident and stay true to their principles, in other words [to] keep their side of the street clean.

“She reminded them how far they’ve come and how much more they can accomplish in the future. But in order to do that, she told them to stay strong and not back down in the face of any criticism whatsoever.”

Oprah has made no secret of being deeply concerned at the criticism that’s been aimed at the royal couple.

Defending her friend back in April, Oprah said: “I think [Meghan’s] being portrayed unfairly and I feel that if people really knew her, they would know that she is not only everything that we perceive

for her – being graceful and dynamic and holding that position – but she just has a wonderful, warm, giving, loving heart. I see all the crazy press around her and it’s really unfair.”

Meghan and Oprah also have a host of other projects in mind in the months ahead, besides their charity endeavour. “They love the idea of them co-interviewing each other on a one-off TV show, plus writing self-help books together,” spills the source.

Could Oprah be the secret weapon Harry and Meghan need to win over the public?

