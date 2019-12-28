The reason Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were refused entrance to a restaurant in Canada has been revealed. Getty

“Let them have their peace and quiet. For us to be so lucky to have them in the area, how lucky is that? I wish them all the privacy they can possibly get. They deserve it," Bev told Vancouver Sun.

“Horth Hill’s become a very popular place now. And they jog around, so they’ve been seen. It’s kind of exciting. I hope everything goes fine for them. They’re breaking away from tradition and I just wish them all the best.”



Buckingham Palace confirmed Harry and Meghan would be ditching Christmas with Queen Elizabeth and other members of the royal family in order to celebrate with Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland in the U.S.

The royal couple are on holiday with their 8-month-old son, Archie Harrison. Supplied

"Having spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, their royal highness' will spend the holiday this year, as a new family, with the duchess's mother Doria," the Palace revealed in a statement.



"This decision is in line with the precedent set previously by other members of the Royal Family and has the support of Her Majesty The Queen."

Prince Harry and Meghan have come under fire in recent days, accused by fans of photoshopping their family Christmas card. Getty

Prince Harry and Meghan have come under fire in recent days, accused by fans of photoshopping their family Christmas card.

In the adorable black and white photo, Harry and Meghan appear in the background, while little Archie takes centerstage.



“Check out Meghan’s face, it is Photoshopped. Her face is clear and everything else is blurred. Archie’s is also photo shopped,” said one royal follower.

But Meghan's close friend Janina Gavankar – who took the adorable family photo of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their son Archie Harrison – has taken to social media to clear up claims the image was doctored.

“So proud to have taken the Christmas photo for one of my best friends and her family. Here’s the original that was sent out,” the 39-year-old actress said via Twitter.