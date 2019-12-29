Harry and Meghan are set to announce they are expecting their second child.

But Sky maintains that the former Suits actress and Harry will announce they are expecting baby number two over the coming months.

The 38-year-old has been spotted touching her stomach at a string of recent events, leading to a string of speculation she is expecting.

The pair are parents to baby Archie Harrison. Instagram

Bookmaker Coral says the royal couple they will make a pregnancy announcement before Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge.

Harry and Meghan have struggled with media scrutiny in 2019, with the pair openly discussing their issues in a documentary.

Speaking to Tom Bradby in an ITV documentary, the mother-of-one opened up and appeared to break down when she was asked if she was okay.

The Duchess of Sussex has openly admitted that she has struggled with media scrutiny. Getty

"Look, any woman especially when they are pregnant you're really vulnerable and so that was made really challenging, and then when you have a newborn – you know…" she said, her voice cracking with emotion.

"And especially as a woman, it's a lot.

"So you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed it's, well…:

Brady then asked quizzed: "And the answer is, would it be fair to say, not really OK, as in it's really been a struggle?"

Meghan softly admitted, "Yes."

Harry and Meghan and currently on a six week break abroad. Getty

Prince Harry admitted that Africa will be his (along with Meghan's) main focus in the future.

"The rest of our lives, especially our life's work will be predominantly focused on Africa, on conservation.

"There are 19 commonwealth countries across this continent, there's a lot of things to be done, there's a lot of problems here but there's also huge potential for solutions."