"Please pass this video on - let's be creative and make our own, like the Czech Republic."

Olivia finished the post by thanking startup Masks 4 All for pushing their critical message to the world.

The post comes after news that Olivia was not exposed to coronavirus by Channel Nine star Richard Wilkins, despite reports to the contrary.

The TV presenter tested positive for COVID-19 recently, so fans were immediately worried for the actress, after the Richard uploaded a photo of himself with Olivia and Paul Hogan to his Instagram.

Richard raised concern after he posted an old photo of himself, Olivia and Paul from September 2018 Instagram

The snap showed Richard, Olivia and Paul on set of The Very Excellent Mr Dundee however their meeting was actually 18 months old, and taken in September 2018 in Melbourne.

Richard has since returned to his hosting duties on Weekend Today after 18 days in quarantined isolation.

The 65-year-old confirmed he has officially been given the all-clear by posting a humorous video of himself taking out the Corona trash.

Wilkins is back at work on Weekend Today. Getty

Writing on his Nine blog on Friday, Richard also revealed: "To step out the front gate and actually feel free, to get in the car and go somewhere, was a weird feeling.

"For my first proper foray, I actually headed to work at Channel Nine, and on my way back I picked up some groceries from the supermarket.

"It was nice to be able to do that for myself, after relying on the generosity and thoughtfulness of friends and family, although I think I scared a few people in the deli section at Woolies until I advised them that I has been given the all-clear."