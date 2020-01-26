Olivia Newton John has given fans an update on her ongoing cancer battle. Getty

Olivia is currently Melbourne bound to watch daughter Chloe Lattanzi perform on Dancing with the Stars.



The 71-year-old recently revealed that Her Cancer and Wellness Centre will go ahead and trial medicinal cannabis this year.



“I’d love patients in Australia to have the capability of getting it when they need it,’’ Newton-John revealed."



“Hopefully those studies will help with the government that seems to be a long way behind the rest of the world, well at least America."

”It’s been so incredible for me.”

“If I hadn’t had the experience I’m having with cannabis I wouldn’t be able to talk about it.”



“My tumours are receding or they’re going away or they’re staying the same, on a Stage 4 metastatic breast cancer — that’s pretty amazing.”