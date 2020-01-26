Olivia Newton John has given fans an update on her ongoing cancer battle, revealing incredible news that her cancer tumours have shrunk.
The 71-year-old spoke to the Herald Sun as she readies herself to return to stage alongside John Farnham at the Fire Fight Australia bushfire charity concert in Sydney on February 16.
WATCH: Olivia Newton-John opens up about her battle with cancer
She credits her incredible update to medicinal cannabis and natural therapies.
“When people hear metastatic breast cancer or cancer there’s still this stigma that people don’t believe that you can recover, well you can,” Newton-John said.
“There are ways.”
“I know lots of people who have been given really terrible diagnoses who have done really well with the right treatment and they’re not always chemo and radiation either.”
Getty
Olivia is currently Melbourne bound to watch daughter Chloe Lattanzi perform on Dancing with the Stars.
The 71-year-old recently revealed that Her Cancer and Wellness Centre will go ahead and trial medicinal cannabis this year.
“I’d love patients in Australia to have the capability of getting it when they need it,’’ Newton-John revealed."
“Hopefully those studies will help with the government that seems to be a long way behind the rest of the world, well at least America."
Instagram
”It’s been so incredible for me.”
“If I hadn’t had the experience I’m having with cannabis I wouldn’t be able to talk about it.”
“My tumours are receding or they’re going away or they’re staying the same, on a Stage 4 metastatic breast cancer — that’s pretty amazing.”