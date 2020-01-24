The 33-year-old took to Instagram to confess that things got rather emotional with dance partner, Gustavo Viglio.
"I cried today. But Gustavo and the show is helping me conquer inner demons I have fought for years. Even if it's not perfect. It's beautiful."
She continued: "I love to move my body. It is therapy for me. I tend to reside in my body's intelligence rather than my minds,"
"The inner body is where intuition dwells. Where spirit and heart meet. Where anger and pain can be channelled out with the right teacher,"
"The mind can only dwell on anger and feed on pain. Use your body as your sacred instrument. You are not you emotions. They happen to you."
Chloe Lattanzi has revealed that she broke down in tears during rehearsals for Dancing With the Stars.
Chloe has previously battled with issues such as anorexia and depression and says dancing has become cathartic.
Chloe recently admitted to fans that she found her training for the show a huge challenge.
"This is the biggest physical and psychological challenge yet. Completely having to unlearn the way I used to dance: I love pushing myself, and sometimes I have those moments 'omg can I do this? I’m a freakin amateur at this!' 'I’ve Never done any of this style of dance! I’m insane!' and the @gustavoviglio looks me in the eyes and without saying a word I have faith in myself again. Let’s do this. #dwtsau#youcandoanything#itsallabouthavingfun#australiazoowildlifehospital#animals are my heart," she wrote on Instagram.
The full lineup for the 2020 season has now been confirmed and include Beau Ryan, Dami Im, Angie Kent, Claudia Karvan, Travis Cloke, Ed Kavalee, Dean Wells, Christian Wilkins and Celia Pacquola.