Chloe Lattanzi has revealed that she broke down in tears during rehearsals for Dancing With the Stars. Instagram

Chloe has previously battled with issues such as anorexia and depression and says dancing has become cathartic. Instagram

Chloe has previously battled with issues such as anorexia and depression and says dancing has become cathartic.

Chloe recently admitted to fans that she found her training for the show a huge challenge. Instagram

Chloe recently admitted to fans that she found her training for the show a huge challenge.

"This is the biggest physical and psychological challenge yet. Completely having to unlearn the way I used to dance: I love pushing myself, and sometimes I have those moments 'omg can I do this? I’m a freakin amateur at this!' 'I’ve Never done any of this style of dance! I’m insane!' and the @gustavoviglio looks me in the eyes and without saying a word I have faith in myself again. Let’s do this. #dwtsau #youcandoanything #itsallabouthavingfun #australiazoowildlifehospital #animals are my heart," she wrote on Instagram.

The full lineup for the 2020 season has now been confirmed and include Beau Ryan, Dami Im, Angie Kent, Claudia Karvan, Travis Cloke, Ed Kavalee, Dean Wells, Christian Wilkins and Celia Pacquola.