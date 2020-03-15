Ben Fordham confirmed on Sunday evening that Richard Wilkins has tested positive for COVID-19, better known as coronavirus.

'Breaking - Big love to Richard Wilkins who has tested positive to coronavirus. I spoke to Dickie tonight and he feels fine,' he shared.

The news comes a week after 65-year-old Wilkins interviewed American actress, Rita Wilson in Sydney on March 7. She and her husband, actor Tom Hanks were tested positive last week and remain hospitalised in Queensland were he is filming Baz Luhrmann's Elvis biopic.

A Nine spokesperson added: 'Richard is not showing any symptoms of the virus and has been self-isolating, on his own at home, since Thursday last week.

'Since he is still without symptoms the authorities advise that he has not knowingly put others at risk, although anyone he has been in contact with prior to Thursday afternoon has been notified and will be tested if they show any symptoms of the virus. We want to assure everyone that Richard is feeling well and still without symptoms.'

Meanwhile, entertainment reporter, Peter Ford says Wilkins' diagnosis could also have serious implications over at Channel 10.