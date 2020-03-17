Richard raised concern after he posted an old photo of himself, Olivia and Paul from September 2018 Instagram

It come after Richard Wilkins tested positive for Coronavirus.

The Weekend Today host updated fans via his Twitter account on Sunday night, calling his diagnosis a "bizarre feeling".

"Hey... sincere thanks for all the messages... I really appreciate it," he said.

"It's actually a bizarre feeling to have tested positive to this thing we've all been talking about.

"I feel 100 per cent... no symptoms at all! Thanks again... love to all RW xx"

The news comes a week after 65-year-old Wilkins interviewed American actress, Rita Wilson in Sydney on March 7.

She and her husband, actor Tom Hanks tested positive for the virus last week and remain hospitalised in Queensland where he is filming Baz Luhrmann's Elvis biopic.

Ben Fordham initially confirmed on Sunday evening that Richard Wilkins had tested positive for COVID-19, better known as coronavirus.

Fordham made the announcement via his Twitter account just before 10pm local time.

"Breaking - Big love to Richard Wilkins who has tested positive to coronavirus. I spoke to Dickie tonight and he feels fine," he shared.

A Nine spokesperson added: "Richard is not showing any symptoms of the virus and has been self-isolating, on his own at home, since Thursday last week.

"Since he is still without symptoms the authorities advise that he has not knowingly put others at risk, although anyone he has been in contact with prior to Thursday afternoon has been notified and will be tested if they show any symptoms of the virus. We want to assure everyone that Richard is feeling well and still without symptoms."

Meanwhile, entertainment reporter, Peter Ford says Wilkins' diagnosis could also have serious implications over at Channel 10.

"Dickie Wilkins has tested positive to coronavirus. Immediate investigation who [he] has been near in recent days including his son Christian doing DWTS (in Melbourne)."

On Sunday night's live broadcast of Dancing With The Stars, the network banned a studio audience, meaning the celebrities danced only for the cameras.

Christian Wilkins has since spoken out to say in light of his father's diagnosis, he will be self-isolating.