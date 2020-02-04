Olivia Newton John flies Down Under to support Chloe Lattanzi in DWTS

It comes after the 34-year-old opened up about her history with mental health issues in a new interview with Stellar magazine.

“People forget that I'm a legitimate singer," she said. “I want people to see me for who I am, not an illness I overcame."

Lattanzi also says she wants to support those going through the same struggles: "I hit rock bottom, so I want to be a beacon for anyone watching the show who is suffering. I want them to see that you can recover."

"I cried today. But Gustavo and the show is helping me conquer inner demons I have fought for years. Even if it's not perfect. It's beautiful."

She continued: "I love to move my body. It is therapy for me. I tend to reside in my body's intelligence rather than my minds,"

Chloe recently admitted to fans that she found her training for the show a huge challenge. Instagram

Chloe recently opened up about how dancing with her dance partner Gustavo Viglio has has become cathartic.

"The inner body is where intuition dwells. Where spirit and heart meet. Where anger and pain can be channeled out with the right teacher," she said.



"The mind can only dwell on anger and feed on pain. Use your body as your sacred instrument. You are not you emotions. They happen to you."

The full line-up for the 2020 season includes Beau Ryan, Dami Im, Angie Kent, Claudia Karvan, Travis Cloke, Ed Kavalee, Dean Wells, Christian Wilkins and Celia Pacquola.