Proud mum Olivia struggled to hold back the tears after her daughter's performance Channel 10

Olivia couldn't contain her excitement as she watched Chloe perform. Channel 10

Chloe took to the dance-floor with her Italian dance partner Gustavo Viglio, where they performed the foxtrot for their debut dance, which impressed judges Sharna Burgess, Tristan MacManus and Mandy Moore.

Olivia was almost lost for words as she congratulated her daughter on a stellar performance.

“Oh my goodness. I'm so proud. I'm so proud, my heart is beating so fast. I'm trying not to cry," said the 71-year-old.

"You were so, beautiful, darling, you did such a wonderful job. It was just gorgeous. Beautiful," Olivia gushed as she struggled to hold back the tears.

Chloe impressed the judges with her performance. Channel 10

Olivia recently gave fans an update on her ongoing cancer battle, revealing incredible news that her cancer tumours have shrunk.

She credits her incredible update to medicinal cannabis and natural therapies.



“When people hear metastatic breast cancer or cancer there’s still this stigma that people don’t believe that you can recover, well you can,” Newton-John told the Herald Sun at the time.



Other stars who were present for the debut episode included Dave Hughes and Patricia Kelly, Gene Kelly’s widow. Turns out legendary dancer Gene Kelly introduced Chloe’s parents to each other! Ten

“There are ways.”



“I know lots of people who have been given really terrible diagnoses who have done really well with the right treatment and they’re not always chemo and radiation either.”

Olivia is getting ready to return to stage alongside John Farnham at the Fire Fight Australia bushfire charity concert in Sydney on February 16.