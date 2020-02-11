The Grease star says she is instead happy to watch her daughter Chloe Lattanz take centre stage on the dancing reality-TV show.
WATCH: Olivia Newton-John breaks down watching daughter Chloe on DWTS
The actress couldn't take her eyes off her daughter on Sunday night's premiere of the show, but has revealed "it isn't for her".
“There’s been offers over the years, I couldn’t do it now,” Newton-John revealed to Confidential.
“I’m happy to just be the mum and watch Chloe do it and support her. I’ve already done my own Dancing With the Stars. I danced with Gene Kelly and John Travolta! I did the original Dancing With the Stars!”
Proud mum Olivia struggled to hold back the tears after her daughter's performance
Channel 10
Olivia couldn't contain her excitement as she watched Chloe perform.
Channel 10
Chloe took to the dance-floor with her Italian dance partner Gustavo Viglio, where they performed the foxtrot for their debut dance, which impressed judges Sharna Burgess, Tristan MacManus and Mandy Moore.
Olivia was almost lost for words as she congratulated her daughter on a stellar performance.
“Oh my goodness. I'm so proud. I'm so proud, my heart is beating so fast. I'm trying not to cry," said the 71-year-old.
"You were so, beautiful, darling, you did such a wonderful job. It was just gorgeous. Beautiful," Olivia gushed as she struggled to hold back the tears.