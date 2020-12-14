Nicole Kidman (pictured) has been competing with fellow actress Julia Roberts since the '90s. Getty

Two months ago, Nicole confessed she was desperate to star alongside her The Undoing co-star Hugh Grant in his 1999 hit romantic comedy Notting Hill, but lost the role of Anna Scott to Julia.

“I really wanted [it], but I wasn’t well known enough and I wasn’t talented enough,” she told Marie Claire magazine.

Years earlier, it was Julia turning down a role opposite Nicole’s future husband, Tom Cruise, in 1990’s Days of Thunder that led the Australian actress to be considered for, and then win, the part.

Julia Roberts was originally meant to star in Nicole's (left) role in Days of Thunder, alongside the Australian actresses' ex-husband, Tom Cruise (right). Supplied

It subsequently kickstarted her Hollywood career.

The same nearly happened on Flatliners, which Julia initially turned down. Nicole was next in line, but then the Pretty Woman star changed her mind.

However, it’s not always Nicole playing second fiddle to Julia – sometimes she beats her to the punch! Our Nic was cast in Cold Mountain over Julia, who also apparently expressed interest in the part Nicole played in The Beguiled.

Julia (pictured) was gunning for a role in The Beguiled, before Nicole nabbed the part. Getty

“Julia and Nicole have crossed swords many times over the years for all the best leading lady roles,” says the Hollywood insider.

“Julia was always envious of Nicole’s award-winning roles, while Nicole was jealous of Julia’s massive box-office draw.”

The actors finally worked together in 2015 on the thriller, Secrets in Their Eyes. Julia had the lead role, while Nicole was a secondary character.

Nicole Kidman has admitted she was desperate to star in Notting Hill alongside Hugh Jackman (right), but the role went to Julia (left). Supplied

At the time, Julia paid gushing tribute to Nicole, telling Hello magazine, “she’s so talented and she is sickeningly stunning.”

But behind the scenes, the atmosphere between the two leads was less than friendly.

“The ladies just didn’t get on,” says the insider. “There was very little enthusiasm for a rematch.”

For more, pick up the latest issue of New Idea. On sale now!