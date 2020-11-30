Tom and Nicole in the early days of their relationship. Getty

Nicole’s 2001 split from devout Scientologist Tom caused her to be branded a “Suppressive Person” by the church, who in turn urged Bella, 27, and Connor, 25, to cut her out of their lives.

But former TV presenter turned family lawyer Antonia, 50, appeared to have forgotten that during her recent chat with Studio 10.

“It’s a matter of … keeping those little people at the forefront of the process and their interests a priority,” Antonia said.

She added that a child’s wellbeing depends on how well their parents are handling the separation.

Isabella and Connor have little to do with their famous mother. Getty

Antonia split from first husband Angus Hawley in 2007, after 11 years of marriage. They shared kids Lucia, 22, Hamish, 19, James, 17, and Sybella, 13.

Angus died in 2015.

Antonia married Craig Marran in 2010. They have sons Nicholas, 9, and Alexander, 7.

Antonia (pictured) with her late first husband, Angus. Getty

Meanwhile, Nicole, 53, recently told Glamour magazine that her two youngest children, Sunday, 12, and Faith, 9, have struggled with isolation during the pandemic.

“One of the hardest things is just watching them pine and yearn for their friends,” she said.

