“David is on the phone with Nicole so often that Michelle has started to feel like a third wheel in her own marriage,” claims a source.

Michelle, 62, understands that Nicole, 53, and David, 64, need to talk, especially with the miniseries coming out next month (it was originally scheduled to premiere in May, but was pushed back due to the global pandemic), but if they start yet another project together after The Undoing, “She’s going to have to put down a few ground rules to remind them both who comes first.”

Adds a separate Hollywood source: “It must bother Michelle a bit that neither David nor Nicole have invited her to be a part of such ground-breaking shows with all these juicy parts for women. She might not have an Oscar, but her skills and resume are just as impressive as Nicole’s.”

Nicole is currently in Australia filming the miniseries Nine Perfect Strangers in Byron Bay.

Joining Nicole in the series, based on Liane Moriarty’s novel of the same name, is Adelaide-born actress Samara Weaving.

Samara, who is the niece of actor Hugo Weaving, got her first big acting job in 2008, when she scored the role of Kirsten Mulroney in local soap Out of The Blue.

Soon after that, she was cast in the recurring role of Indigo “Indi” Walker in Home and Away.

She later moved to Hollywood, where she enjoyed more success, in addition to starring in several Aussie flicks, including Mystery Road in 2013 and Bad Girl in 2016.

What cemented her status as an up-and-coming Hollywood player was being cast as Heather in the series Ash vs. Evil Dead in 2015, and later the lead role in Ready or Not in 2019.

