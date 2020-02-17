The pair skipped the Oscars.

It was thought Nicole would be there to support her Bombshell co-stars Charlize Theron and Australia’s Margot Robbie, who were both nominated.

So, what’s going on?

Some insiders say Nicole is tiring of the LA scene and is keen to move to Australia with her and Keith’s children, Sunday Rose, 11, and Faith Margaret, 9.

Nicole is keen to be back in Australia.

Keith, however, wants to stay in the US, where the country musician enjoys huge success.

Keith did give some insight as to where he and Nicole were on Oscars night, telling Taste of Country that the family were at home.

Nic with her two leading men.

“We made a big game out of it, Nic and I and the two kids,” he said.

“We had a sheet each and we had to fill it all in before the thing started. And obviously a lot of the categories none of us have a clue, we just pick at random.”

They’ll have to enjoy the family time while they can, as Nicole will soon head to Europe to film the movie The Northman with her former Big Little Lies co-star Alexander Skarsgård.