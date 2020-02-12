Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's daughter Isabella Cruise has been busted selling her old clothes and shoes online.
The 27-year-old daughter of two of Hollywood's biggest stars has been caught out by Daily Mail flogging her used clobber for a significant markup.
Bella, who is currently based in London, has set up a profile on an online fashion marketplace similar to eBay.
Fans can purchase her Dr. Martens, silk tops, jackets and sunnies, which are all up for grabs on Depop.
Isabella has been caught selling her old clothes online
Bella goes by Beezwell on her Instagram, too
Instagram
Bella, whose father is worth an estimated $570 million, put an enticing tagline on her page stating: "Everything must go. Free postage within the UK. No refunds. Not responsible after postage."
It looks like she is in it for the money too, with many items priced above what they are worth - some tops are marked up by $85.
Bella's Depop profile
Tellingly, the Scientologist is using the same profile name that she's used for her private Instagram for years - @beezwell.
Bella currently lives in Croydon, just outside London, with her computer programmer husband, Max Parker, who she married in 2012.
She was adopted by Tom and Nicole in 1992 and her younger brother Connor, 25, also a practicing Scientologist, was adopted three years later.
Actors Nicole Kidman and husband Tom Cruise arrive at Sydney Kingsford Smith airport and introduce their children Connor and Isabella to the media January 24, 1996
