Renee Zellweger, Judy (pictured at 2020 BAFTAS). Getty

With the BAFTAS being recognised as a good indicator of who will win at the Oscars, all eyes will be on the recent recipients to see what they'll be wearing on the red carpet on Monday.

Fashionistas will be keen to see which fashion designer Renée Zellweger – who has taken home all the top prizes this awards season – enlists to style her Oscars red carpet ensemble.

Among the other nominated leading ladies, who will no doubt be wearing the best of the best couture on Monday, are Scarlett Johansson, Saoirse Ronan and Charlize Theron.

Laura Dern, Marriage Story (pictured Oscars 2018). Getty

With two nominations under her belt this year – including Best Actress in a Supporting Role – Scarlett is expected to step it up and make a dramatic statement on the red carpet.

Despite missing out at other awards shows, Margot Robbie – who is nominated in the best supporting category – is also expected to be one of the best dressed on the night.

Margot is facing some pretty stiff competition, however, from the likes of Laura Dern, who took home the Golden Globe and BAFTA, and will likely dress to impress on Monday.

Margot Robbie, Bombshell (pictured Oscars 2018). Getty

Among the nominated gents, which viewers can expect to see looking dapper at this year’s Oscars is Antonio Banderas, Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt, Tom Hanks and Al Pacino.

New York-based stylist Katie Keim recently told Reuters that viewers can expect to see a return to “extravagance” on the red carpet at this year’s Oscars.

Among the stars Katie recommends watching on the red carpet are the entire cast of ‘Little Women’, which includes Saoirse Ronan and Florence Pugh.