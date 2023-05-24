Australian Netflix subscribers won’t be able to ‘password share’ anymore
If someone who doesn’t live with you uses your account… They won’t be able to soon.
- by
Bec Milligan
Netflix is seriously cracking down on password sharing and is making a major change to the streaming platform for Australian users.
From Wednesday, May 24, Aussie Netflix subscribers will receive an email advising them that their IP address will be used to ensure that all of the account users live under the same roof.
WATCH: All the best shows and movies coming to Netflix Australia
Confused? We don’t blame you! It’s not the simplest explanation… Essentially, if you’re a Netflix subscriber, anyone who you’ve given your password to but doesn’t live with you won’t be able to use your account.
Netflix has not confirmed the exact date this change will occur but they’ve said it’ll happen “soon”.
Netflix has clarified that you’ll still be able to use your account when you’ve travelled to a hotel or vacation home and when you’re “on the go”.
The streaming giant has also confirmed that if you would like for someone (like a friend or family member) who doesn’t live with you to still have access to your Netflix, you can pay an additional AU$7.99 a month to add an “extra member” to your plan.
The email Netflix users can expect.
Netflix
So far, Netflix has rolled out this ‘password sharing crackdown’ in Canada, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain.
When the change was made in those countries, it was faced with immense backlash and it’s expected that Australians will also not be impressed.
This is because the cost of living is skyrocketing Down Under and this change will add yet another expense for Netflix users who currently share their account with others.
Currently, Netflix subscriptions start at $6.99 a month - and that’s the basic version which serves you advertisements and allows you to stream in 1080p video quality.
WATCH: Best shows to binge watch on Netflix
The next step up, the Basic plan, means you can stream without ads but in 720p and this costs $10.99 a month.
After this, you can either pay $16.99 a month and get no ads and 1080p video quality or go for the Premium plan (no ads and 4K and HDR video), which costs $22.99 a month.
Once the new change takes effect, Premium subscribers will have to cough up an eye-watering $30.98 a month if they want to continue password sharing.