The email Netflix users can expect. Netflix

So far, Netflix has rolled out this ‘password sharing crackdown’ in Canada, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain.

When the change was made in those countries, it was faced with immense backlash and it’s expected that Australians will also not be impressed.

This is because the cost of living is skyrocketing Down Under and this change will add yet another expense for Netflix users who currently share their account with others.

Currently, Netflix subscriptions start at $6.99 a month - and that’s the basic version which serves you advertisements and allows you to stream in 1080p video quality.

The next step up, the Basic plan, means you can stream without ads but in 720p and this costs $10.99 a month.

After this, you can either pay $16.99 a month and get no ads and 1080p video quality or go for the Premium plan (no ads and 4K and HDR video), which costs $22.99 a month.

Once the new change takes effect, Premium subscribers will have to cough up an eye-watering $30.98 a month if they want to continue password sharing.