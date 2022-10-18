Netflix has announced a new, ad-supported tier for Australian customers Getty

Greg Peters, Chief Operating Officer of Netflix, says that Basic with Ads represents a ‘new and exciting opportunity’ by giving advertisers the chance to reach a diverse audience, which includes younger viewers who ‘increasingly don’t watch linear TV’.

At the launch of the new service, ads will range from 15-30 seconds in length and will play before and during your favourite shows and movies.

To assist advertisers in reaching the right audience, Netflix are offering broad targeting capabilities by country and genre, while also allowing advertisers to avoid their ads appearing on content which may be inconsistent with their brand (e.g sex, nudity or graphic violence).

Netflix have confirmed that their current plans and members will not be impacted. Basic with Ads will be another option added alongside their current Basic, Standard and Premium Plans. The Premium plan is almost triple the price of the new Basic with Ads plan at $19.99 a month.

Due to licensing restrictions, a number of TV shows and movies will be unavailable and customers on the new plan will not be able to download titles Getty

Greg Peters says that, while it is still early days, the streaming service is pleased with the interest from both consumers and the advertising community, and is ‘excited’ about what’s ahead.

“We’re confident that with Netflix starting at $6.99 per month, we now have a price and plan for every fan,” says Greg Peters.