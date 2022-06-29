Everybody needs good Neighbours! Getty

April Pengilly, the daughter of INXS rocker Kirk Pengilly, was also in attendance as she donned a bright pink frock for the occasion, as well as Bachelor star Tim Robards, who first appeared as a guest star in the role of Pierce Greyson before landing a full-time gig on the show.

Fans were left reeling after the shock announcement earlier this year that Neighbours was axed after Fremantle Media's major partner, the UK's Channel Five, decided to withdraw its partnership and ultimately stop funding the program.

One last hurrah... The Neighbours cast celebrate as the series comes to a close. Getty

After nearly 9000 episodes, the show will air a finale on August 1, 2022, which was filmed in recent weeks. The team at Neighbours are going all out for the production, even bringing back Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan in their iconic roles as Charlene and Scott Robinson.

But as far as what exactly the undoubtedly emotional finale of Neighbours will entail, we'll just have to wait and see - though (thankfully) executive producer Jason Herbison has promised he won't be blowing up Ramsay Street in a blaze of glory.

“I would never, ever blow it up,” Jason told TV Blackbox. “The ending will be a celebration of the past and the present, with the door very much left open for a future.

“Ramsay Street is eternal and I like to think it will live on in the hearts and minds of the viewers, long after the final scene.”

Olympia Valance

Olympia Valance Getty

Jackie Woodburne and Ian Smith

Jackie Woodburne and Ian Smith Getty

Stefan Dennis

Stefan Dennis Getty

Ryan Moloney

Melissa Bell

Melissa Bell Getty

Takaya Honda

Takaya Honda Getty

Sally-Ann Upton

Sally-Ann Upton Getty

Gemma Bird-Matheson

Gemma Bird-Matheson Getty

Charlotte Chimes

Charlotte Chimes Getty

Richard Huggett

Richard Huggett Getty

Emerald Chan

Emerald Chan Getty

Zima Anderson and Jemma Donovan

Zima Anderson and Jemma Donovan Getty

Candice Leask

Candice Leask Getty

Lloyd Will

Lloyd Will Getty

Georgie Stone

Annie Jones