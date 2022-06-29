After 37 years, Neighbours is officially set to say goodbye, with the final episode to air on August 1st.
WATCH: Neighbours' Jacinta Stapleton speaks with TV WEEK on the 2022 TV WEEK Logie Awards Red Carpet
Ahead of the bittersweet finale, the cast of the long-running soap reunited for one last hurrah as they celebrated nearly 40 years of the iconic series at a special event in Melbourne before it comes to a close.
Among the star-studded crowd were Ramsay Steet locals - both old and new - including Olympia Valance, who played Paige Smith from 2014 until 2018 in the series, and Ryan Moloney, who has portrayed Jarrod 'Toadfish' Rebecchi since 1995.
Everybody needs good Neighbours!
April Pengilly, the daughter of INXS rocker Kirk Pengilly, was also in attendance as she donned a bright pink frock for the occasion, as well as Bachelor star Tim Robards, who first appeared as a guest star in the role of Pierce Greyson before landing a full-time gig on the show.
Fans were left reeling after the shock announcement earlier this year that Neighbours was axed after Fremantle Media's major partner, the UK's Channel Five, decided to withdraw its partnership and ultimately stop funding the program.
One last hurrah... The Neighbours cast celebrate as the series comes to a close.
After nearly 9000 episodes, the show will air a finale on August 1, 2022, which was filmed in recent weeks. The team at Neighbours are going all out for the production, even bringing back Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan in their iconic roles as Charlene and Scott Robinson.
But as far as what exactly the undoubtedly emotional finale of Neighbours will entail, we'll just have to wait and see - though (thankfully) executive producer Jason Herbison has promised he won't be blowing up Ramsay Street in a blaze of glory.
“I would never, ever blow it up,” Jason told TV Blackbox. “The ending will be a celebration of the past and the present, with the door very much left open for a future.
“Ramsay Street is eternal and I like to think it will live on in the hearts and minds of the viewers, long after the final scene.”
Ryan Moloney
Georgie Stone
